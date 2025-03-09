Healthy suhoor and iftar meal ideas for Nigerian Muslims this Ramadan

As the good old saying goes - “health is wealth.” You don't want to jeopardize your chances to stay healthy, even in the blessed month of Ramadan.

After all, even Allah's messenger (peace be upon him) emphasised the importance of maintaining good health and caring for one's body at all times.

But then the question arises: how can we care for our body while skipping meals?

The answer is simple - by loading all the essential nutrients our body needs in the meals we're allowed to eat. And you don't have to break the bank to achieve this.

You just need to be creative about your meal choices, ensuring they contain enough carbohydrates, proteins, healthy fats, and fiber to sustain energy levels.

Well, let's dive right into suggesting meal options you can try for Suhoor and Iftar throughout this season.

Meal Ideas for Suhoor

Ogi (Pap) with Akara (Bean Cakes) or Moi Moi: Pap provides complex carbohydrates, while Akara or Moi Moi adds protein and fiber.

Whole-Grain Oatmeal with Fruits and Nuts: Oatmeal is fiber-rich and provides slow-releasing energy. You can always add bananas, dates, or groundnuts for extra nutrients.

Brown Rice and Vegetable Stew: Brown rice has more fiber than white rice and pairs well with a protein-rich stew like efo riro (vegetable soup).

Eggs with Whole-Wheat Bread and Avocado: Eggs are high in protein and healthy fats, while avocado provides essential nutrients.

Yam Porridge with Fish or Chicken: A filling meal with carbs, protein, and healthy fats.

Iftar Meal Ideas (Breaking Fast)

I know you're definitely hungry after your fast, but that's not an excuse to just dive into any food you see. Iftar should generally start with light, hydrating food before transitioning into a balanced meal. Here are some meal ideas you can try.

Dates and Watermelon: dates provide instant energy, while watermelon helps with hydration.

Fruit Salad with Yogurt: This refreshing Iftar starter is packed with enough vitamins and probiotics to help you regain lost energy.

Jollof Rice with Grilled Fish or Chicken: a well-balanced meal with all the carbs, protein, and vegetables you'll need to nourish yourself.

Eba or Amala with Ewedu and Protein (Fish/Meat): this traditional meal is rich in fiber, iron, and protein. You can customize your swallow to what's popular in your region. You can choose tuwo if you're from the north or fufu if you're from the south. The goal is to have a balanced diet with all the nutrients your body needs to refresh.

So that's it! There's so much you can eat without breaking the bank. Just don't go on eating the same thing every day.