EFCC secures warrant to arrest EezeeTee over Mercy Chinwo's $340,000 royalties

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reiterated that Ezekiel Thankgod, popularly known as EezeeTee, must appear before the Federal High Court in Ikoyi to answer allegations concerning Mercy Chinwo’s royalties.

The EFCC accuses Thankgod of laundering and dishonestly converting $340,000 in royalties meant for the gospel artiste.

According to the EFCC’s statement, Justice A. O. Owoeye ruled on Monday, February 17, 2025, that the defendant must appear in court to take his plea , setting March 6, 2025, as the next hearing date.

“The defendant, Ezekiel Thankgod, has consistently evaded arraignment despite multiple attempts by the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Directorate to serve him. This prompted the issuance of a warrant for his arrest on January 16, 2025,” the commission’s statement read.

The EFCC detailed that the former manager of Mercy Chinwo and the CEO of Eezee Global Concepts Limited is facing a three-count charge involving money laundering and dishonest conversion of royalties.

One of the charges states that in 2023, Thankgod retained $260,494 in an EEZEE Global Ministry account with Zenith Bank, an amount allegedly linked to unlawful activity.

The EFCC prosecutor, Bilikisu Buhari, noted that the agency had been unable to serve the charges directly to Thankgod, as he remained unreachable.

However, on January 24, 2025, his defence counsel, Dr Monday Ubani, SAN, accepted service on his behalf but filed a preliminary objection to challenge the charges.

Justice Owoeye had previously adjourned the case for arraignment, but Thankgod failed to appear, opting to be represented by his counsel.