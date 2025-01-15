Doctor shot during bandits attack on Katsina hospital still alive - Police

The Police Command in Katsina, have confirmed that the medical doctor, Dr Murtala Sale-Dandashire, who was shot at Kankara General Hospital “is alive.”

The Command’s Public Relations Officer PPRO, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Katsina.

NAN reports that the news about Dr Sale-Dandashire went viral via X handle that the doctor was shot by the terrorists.

He said: “The news making the rounds that a medical doctor shot dead at Kankara General Hospital is not true.

“He was shot but currently responding to treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina.

“The terrorists equally abducted three persons during the attack.”