Cross River entertainment hub attracts N8bn investment in 7 months – MD

The Managing Director of Cross River Tourism Bureau, Ojoi Ekpenyong, said the state’s entertainment centre known as Marina Resort has attracted.

Investment of N8 billion within the last seven months.

He said the investment was spread across different segments of the entertainment hub.

Ekpenyong disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar, on Saturday.

He said that a particular player in the entertainment sector singularly invested N5 billion at the hub.

Ekpenyong said that the current 250 staff strength at the hub would witness an increase of 250 when the N5 billion worth of Blake Entertainment Resort was inaugurated in a fortnight.

“You can see what we have turned this place to within a space of few months, and with the understanding and support of the Governor.

“The Marina Resort which was opened for business in 2005 suffered neglect and abandonment for years and this administration deemed it necessary to breathe life into it again.

“You can see what we have turned the famous Tortuga Island at Marina Resort too, this will change the dynamic in the entertainment industry in South-South Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, it is purely private sector driven and will be better than what they have in Abuja because this location is at the waterfront.

“We want to use this to tell our story as Crossriverians and boost the tourism sector of the state,” he said.

Ekpenyong said that the centre would be a replica of the Blake Entertainment Centre in Abuja.

He said the place would boast of facilities such as a Lounge, VIP section, children's arcade, night club, swimming pool, and water sports activities that would attract people from all over the world.

The Managing director said that the centre was expected to generate a minimum of N10 million daily and would also boost the local economy.

He said that the whole value chain here was massive and unimaginable; from service providers and a whole lot of other chains.

Ekpenyong who also disclosed plans for a 30-room hotel at the Marina resort, further said plans had been perfected to concession the Qua Fall in Akamkpa Local Government Area of the State.

“Qua Fall is an ecotourism facility and we are on the verge of concluding a plan with a private entity to take over the facility.

“We are already perfecting plans for them to develop 30-room accommodation, hiking facilities and a swimming pool,” he said.