Community guard mistakenly shoots self dead after rescuing kidnap victims in Sokoto

A member of the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps, whose name remains unknown, accidentally shot himself dead shortly after participating in a joint operation leading to the rescue of 66 kidnap victims in the Isa Local Government area of the state.

The development was confirmed by Colonel Ahmed Usman (rtd), the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security, on Wednesday, December 8, 2024.

According to Usamn, the community guard was part of the joint operation conducted at Tidibali Forest in the eastern part of the state on Monday, adding that the operative died as a result of accidental discharge.

“The incident happened shortly after they had returned to their base from the operation.

“He was with his gun when it mistakenly fired and shot him. He died shortly afterwards,” he said.

Usman also noted that a lot of successes have been recorded in the ongoing operation powered by the state government to crush bandits in every corner of the state.

He said over 60 hostages were rescued and several bandit elements eliminated during the operation.

“So far 66 kidnap victims have been rescued and several bandits killed during the operation.

“The operation is a continuous one because we want to rid the state of criminal elements, particularly bandits,” he added.