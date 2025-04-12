Boko Haram: IED blast kills 8 passengers, injures several in Borno

At least eight people, including a driver and seven passengers, were killed on Saturday when their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram insurgents along the Maiduguri–Damboa–Biu federal highway.

The tragic incident occurred around 11:30 am near the abandoned Gidan Kaji (Poultry House) in Konduga Local Government Area, Borno State.

The victims were part of a convoy of private and commercial vehicles being escorted by Nigerian troops from Damboa to Maiduguri when the explosion happened.

Several others sustained serious injuries and have been evacuated to the State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri, where Governor Babagana Zulum has ordered free treatment for all the injured.

The District Head of Damboa, Lawan Maina, confirmed the casualties in a phone call, urging the federal government and security agencies to intensify their fight against the insurgents.

“A driver of a Hummer bus and seven passengers died at the spot, while many others sustained various degrees of injury,” he said.

“I want to appeal to the federal government and the security agencies to redouble their efforts in complementing Borno State Government’s support to defeat Boko Haram terrorists.”