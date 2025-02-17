DHQ confirms Boko Haram’s foreign funding amid US congressman allegation

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed that terrorist groups Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) receive substantial foreign funding and logistical support, extending their operations for over 15 years.

Major General Adekunle Ariyibi, Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluations, made the revelation during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

He emphasised that the insurgents' long-standing activities would not be possible without external backing.

“There’s no doubt about it that this sort of operation cannot be sustainable for the past 15 years without some sort of external collaboration and assistance,” Ariyibi stated.

ISIS Connection

According to him, Boko Haram’s allegiance to ISIS has provided the group with access to sophisticated weaponry, international financial aid, and advanced technology, including drone capabilities for surveillance and combat.

“It’s obvious that the operations of Boko Haram and ISWAP have metamorphosed since their allegiance with ISIS. They have had access to international funding which is beyond the shores of Nigeria,” he added.

“Right now, they are moving into drones, and not only surveillance drones but also drones that can deliver lethal weaponry.”

Ariyibi’s comments come in response to allegations made by US Congressman Scott Perry, who recently claimed that the now-aborted United States Agency for International Development (USAID) had funded terrorist organisations , including Boko Haram.

Nigeria’s government has previously named individuals and Bureau de Change (BDC) operators as terrorism financiers.