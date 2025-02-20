‘No evidence of USAid to Boko Haram’ – US envoy assures Nigeria

The United States government has strongly denied allegations that funds from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) are being channelled to Boko Haram or any terrorist group.

Speaking after a meeting with the Nigeria Governors Forum in Abuja, US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, dismissed the claims, assuring Nigerians that strict measures are in place to prevent aid misuse.

"Let me be clear—there is no friend of Nigeria stronger in condemning Boko Haram’s violence than the United States. We have designated Boko Haram as a foreign terrorist organisation since 2013, blocking the group from transferring assets to the US," Mills stated.

The controversy arose after US Congressman Scott Perry, during a congressional hearing on February 13, alleged that USAID funds were indirectly reaching terrorist groups , including Boko Haram. Perry claimed that "$697 million annually" was being misused.

Reacting to the accusation, the Nigerian Senate urged the National Security Adviser and intelligence agencies to investigate and ensure that no funds were being diverted.

Ambassador Mills reassured that the US would work with Nigerian authorities if any evidence of misuse ever surfaced.

"We cooperate in investigations with the Nigerian government. If we ever had evidence that programme funding was being misused, we would immediately investigate it," he affirmed.

Mills also addressed concerns about possible cuts to US aid, clarifying that the current administration is conducting a 90-day review to enhance aid effectiveness, not withdraw support.

He further outlined four key areas of US focus in Nigeria: improving trade, enhancing transparency, strengthening subnational engagement, and sustaining healthcare programs.