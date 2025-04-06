Benue unrest: CSOs call for crackdown on alleged political sponsors

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has accused certain federal politicians of fueling unrest in Benue State to justify a call for a state of emergency.

The Coalition for Civil Society in Nigeria and Advocates of Social Justice have urged President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action against those allegedly backing the violence.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, April 6, the group’s Chief Convener, Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta, linked the recent surge in killings to the fallout from the Benue State Local Government Election Tribunal’s ruling in favour of elected councillors in seven local government areas.

“Every day, there are pockets of killings, and rumours persist that some lawmakers are behind them,” Ude-Umanta stated. Co-conveners Comrade Guana Joseph Benjamin, Comrade Tijani Usman, and others echoed his concerns, warning that the crisis is politically motivated.

“These same characters who claim to support President Tinubu are secretly sponsoring insecurity in Benue to undermine the state government,” the coalition said.

The CSOs also alleged plans by certain federal appointees and lawmakers to mobilise 20,000 people for a protest in Abuja, further escalating tensions.

“We urge security agencies to act before it is too late,” the group declared, adding that Tinubu’s government is under attack from within.