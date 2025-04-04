Benue gunmen attack company bus, kill 2, abduct 12 passengers

The Management of Benue Links Nigeria Limited has said that gunmen attacked the company’s bus, killed the driver, one passenger, and abducted 12 others.

The company’s Information Officer, Johnson Ehi, disclosed this in a statement issued to reporters in Makurdi on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Benue State Government owns the company.

The statement explained that the bus, with Registration Number PP512, was travelling from Makurdi to Otukpo when the incident happened.

According to Ehi, the incident occurred on Thursday, near Otukpo Burnt Bricks.

The management condemned the fatal attack in very strong terms.

It stated: “Regrettably, the driver of the 18-seater bus, Samuel Agege, and a front-seat passenger were fatally shot by the attackers.

“While the gunmen attempted to abduct the remaining passengers, three individuals managed to escape, and another passenger had disembarked earlier at Taraku Town before the incident.”

“The management extends its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and stands in solidarity with those whose loved ones remain in captivity.

“We assure the general public that we are in constant communication with security agencies, who are making concerted efforts to rescue the abducted passengers.

“We appreciate the swift response of the law enforcement agencies and express confidence in their ongoing efforts to rescue the victims.”

When contacted, the Benue Police Command confirmed the incident.