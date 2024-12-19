APC senator says Tinubu will use AI to fight insecurity in 2025

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu's administration is planning to deploy artificial intelligence to tackle the country's insecurity challenges.

Ibrahim, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, made this known on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

His comments came a few hours after President Tinubu presented a ₦47.96trn 2025 budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The Senator said the Federal Government would employ artificial intelligence to solve insecurity in 2025, referencing the ₦4.91tn earmarked for defence and security in Tinubu's budget proposal.

He warned that the coming year would be a tough one for criminal elements, saying the current administration plans to develop apps to track down bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists.

“He will use AI to the security personnel to make life uncomfortable for them,” said on Wednesday's edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Senator predicts prosperous economy in 2025

Ibrahim, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, noted that with about ₦5 trillion allocated to defence and security, the nation's economic fortunes would experience a massive turnaround.

“If he is able to do that with ₦5 trillion, it would lead to more revenue as we are able to produce more crude oil. This way you make more money.

“If we spend N5 trillion on security, we would have more peace and produce more oil,” he stated.

Though Nigeria is battling a hydra-headed insecurity cutting across all the regions, the lawmaker opined that the Tinubu-led government has done a great job to tame the menaces.

Ibrahim, who claimed that the indices show an improvement in the nation's security situation, said security operatives have worked hard to ensure that no town or city is under the stronghold of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“Give it to President Tinubu, whether you like him or not. The security index has improved. I see a positive security index, meaning that the army and police have done an excellent job.