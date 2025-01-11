Angry passengers mob fellow traveller for blocking Abuja-bound flight

A female passenger, whose name remains unknown in the meantime, narrowly escaped being lynched by irate passengers after she prevented an Ibom Air flight from departing the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo for Abuja.

The incident was announced in a statement by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

Achimugu explained that the flight, scheduled to carry 100 passengers, including the crew, was delayed due to the passenger’s actions.

Among the other 99 passengers were an infant and a chef travelling to fulfil a professional engagement in Abuja.

Trouble began after the airline informed passengers that luggage weighing beyond 20kg might not arrive on the same flight but on the next available one.

Though passengers didn't initially raise any objection, the woman became furious upon discovering that her bag had not been loaded onto the aircraft.

Incensed by the turn of things, the passenger disembarked and demanded that her bag be loaded immediately, threatening to ground the flight if otherwise.

Attempts by officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Aviation Security (AVSEC), and the pilot to mediate returned no success.

“The pilot even offered to carry her checked-in bag in the cabin, but the size was unsuitable. Uyo is a sunset airport, and the airspace was due to close, making timely departure critical. Despite this, the passenger refused to cooperate,” added the NCAA Spokesperson.

Amid the kerfuffle, the woman re-entered the cabin to retrieve her handheld bag but instead blocked the aisle, in continuation of her protest.

Meanwhile, the situation escalated when the airspace was eventually closed, forcing the flight's cancellation.

In reaction, other passengers, now enraged, charged at the woman. But the swift intervention by AVSEC officials and Ibom Air personnel, led by Amaka Echetabu, averted violence.

“Had Aviation Security not acted promptly, the unruly passenger might have been lynched. Their timely response saved her life,” Achimugu noted.

It was gathered that the delayed passengers were provided with refreshments, transportation for Uyo residents, and hotel accommodation for those travelling from outside the city.