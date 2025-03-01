Akwa Ibom women protest against Natasha over sexual harassment claim against Akpabio

Dozens of women in Akwa Ibom staged a protest against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan following her accusation of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The protesters, chanting solidarity songs, expressed their displeasure over what they described as an insult to the Senate President, whom they referred to as their son.

They warned Akpoti-Uduaghan against making further allegations that could tarnish Akpabio’s reputation.

Holding placards with messages such as “As Nigerian women, we respect our men and our tradition” and “Respect the office of the Senate President,” the women called for an end to what they termed the denigration of the Senate President’s office.

A video from the protest captures the demonstrators voicing their concerns as they marched through the streets.

Natasha at loggerheads with Akpabio's wife

Matters have come to a head as Mrs Unoma Akpabio, wife of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, appears to be in the front of messy sexual allegations from Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against her husband.

Mrs Akpabio filed two defamation lawsuits against Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, demanding N350 billion for damages to her husband’s reputation.

The lawsuits followed sexual harassment allegations made by Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan against the senate president during an interview on Arise Television on Friday.

In response, Senator Natasha has asked Mrs Akpabio to stay out of the ongoing controversy surrounding allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation against her husband.

In a letter dated March 1, 2025, addressed to Mrs Akpabio through her lawyer, Victor Giwa, Akpoti-Uduaghan cautioned her against getting involved in the matter.

Titled, ‘Stay Away from Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Sexual Harassment and Intimidation Allegation Against Senate President Godswill Akpabio To Safeguard Your Sanity and That of Your Family’, the letter emphasised that the allegations were directed at the Senate President and that he should be left to defend himself.

Our client is not desirous of calling you out into the unfortunate saga concerning her allegations against the Senate President and wishes that you restrain yourself from delving into the obscene circumstances.