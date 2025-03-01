Akpabio's wife sues Natasha for N350bn defamation damages, Kogi senator fires back

Matters have come to a head as Mrs Unoma Akpabio, wife of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, appears to be in the front of messy sexual allegations from Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against her husband.

Mrs Akpabio filed two defamation lawsuits against Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, demanding N350 billion for damages to her husband’s reputation.

The lawsuits followed sexual harassment allegations made by Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan against the senate president during an interview on Arise Television on Friday.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), detailed an incident on 8 December 2023 when she and her husband visited Mr Akpabio’s residence in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State.

During the visit, she alleged that the senate president held her hand, led her around his house, and then made inappropriate advances towards her, even in her husband’s presence.

She also claimed that Mr Akpabio once insinuated that she should “take care of him” if she wanted her motions to receive favourable consideration on the Senate floor.

In response, the senate president’s wife filed two separate defamation lawsuits at the Federal High Court in Abuja to defend her husband's reputation.

In the suits marked CV/814/25 and CV/816/25, the wife of the Senate President demanded N250 billion and N100 billion in general damages, respectively.

Mrs Akpabio claimed the allegations against her husband had caused her and the children emotional and psychological abuse.

She also said since the allegations have been made public, her family has been living under constant fear and threat to their lives.

The wife of the Senate president then asked the court to declare the allegations defamatory and a violation of her husband’s fundamental rights.

She also prayed the court to restrain Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan and her associates from making defamatory statements against the Akpabio family.

Mrs Akpabio urged the court to mandate Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan to issue a formal written retraction and tender an unconditional apology to the senate president, which should be published in two national newspapers.

She requested the court to award a total of N350 billion in damages against the senator as compensation.

Senator Natasha’s Response

Senator Natasha has asked Mrs Akpabio to stay out of the ongoing controversy surrounding allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation against her husband.

In a letter dated March 1, 2025, addressed to Mrs Akpabio through her lawyer, Victor Giwa, Akpoti-Uduaghan cautioned her against getting involved in the matter.

Titled, ‘Stay Away from Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Sexual Harassment and Intimidation Allegation Against Senate President Godswill Akpabio To Safeguard Your Sanity and That of Your Family’, the letter emphasised that the allegations were directed at the Senate President and that he should be left to defend himself.

“Our client is not desirous of calling you out into the unfortunate saga concerning her allegations against the Senate President and wishes that you restrain yourself from delving into the obscene circumstances.

“While she has tolerated all the harassment from the Senate President, she was constrained to reveal the unfortunate torture and victimisation she has endured in the Red Chambers,” the letter partly read.

Akpoti-Uduaghan maintained that she had enough evidence to support her claims, urging Mrs Akpabio to let her husband defend himself rather than intervene in the matter.

“Our client has concrete evidence to substantiate her allegations. We suggest that you leave the defence of these allegations to the Senate President to maintain your sanity and that of your family,” the letter added.