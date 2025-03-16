Akpabio: They're planning to arrest me - Senator Natasha cries out

Suspended Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has alleged that plans are in motion to arrest her upon her return to Nigeria.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who attended the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in New York despite not being officially selected by the Nigerian government, used the platform to rally international support in her pursuit of justice over sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking with Premium Times on Sunday, she claimed she had received indications that she might be arrested upon her return to Abuja.

“… I’m aware there are plans underway to have me arrested as soon as I arrive Abuja,” she said.

She further alleged that Nigerian officials attempted to remove her from the United Nations premises following her speech.

“The Senate President Akpabio sent three staff headed by the Chargé D’Affaires of the Nigerian embassy in New York to evacuate me from the United Nations premises right after my speech. I was rescued by parliamentarians from other countries and the security.”

Regarding how she gained access to the IPU meeting despite not being an official Nigerian delegate, Akpoti-Uduaghan explained:

“I registered online as a senator. The suspension does not remove my legitimacy as a senator. I registered online and got a pass.”