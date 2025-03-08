Akpabio Responds to Senator Natasha’s Harassment Allegation

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Friday addressed the recent allegation of sexual harassment leveled against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Speaking at an event in Abuja marking International Women’s Day 2025, Akpabio briefly touched on the accusation, which has added to the tensions between the two lawmakers.

His remarks come amid an ongoing political standoff that has seen Akpoti-Uduaghan suspended from the Senate.

The allegation, first made public earlier this month, has fueled debates about power dynamics in Nigeria’s political landscape.

In his defense, Akpabio said, ‘’It is only yesterday that I realised that what we are talking about only happened when there was a change of seat.

"That is when the hell was let loose, and all sorts of allegations came up only after the change of seat and change of committee, which my Senators know happen from time to time.

"This is said to have happened on the 8th of December, a day to my birthday, which was celebrated in the Stadium in 2023. So from the 8th of December 2023, I never heard, my wife never heard, no Nigerian ever heard, even the husband never heard any issue of sexual harassment until her committee was changed and then her seat was changed.

"Have you ever wondered about the trauma caused by that same woman on the other people she has accused in the past? None has been proven so far.

"Do you even wonder about the trauma this caused to the 10th Senate and the image of the Senate with all these useless allegations? I have refrained myself from making a statement.

"Look at these beautiful women. They have encountered me so many times. Have I ever harassed any of you? Or is the person thinking that you are not beautiful?''

Akpabio has not issued a formal statement beyond his comments at Friday’s event, and it remains unclear whether further action will be taken on the matter.