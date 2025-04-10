Akpabio faces renewed call to step aside amid sexual harassment allegation

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has come under renewed pressure to temporarily step aside from his position amid ongoing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Akpabio is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment allegation, levelled against him by a lawmaker representing Kogi Central District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a statement on Thursday, April 10, 2025, the Action Collective, a political and civil advocacy group, joined the call for the Senate President to excuse himself from his position to allow for an unhindered and thorough investigation of the matter.

In the statement, signed by its National Coordinator, Teddy Onyejuwe, the group expressed concern over what it described as “growing public unease” regarding the Senate President’s continued leadership in light of recent accusations.

Referencing Natasha's recent claim, Action Collective called on the upper legislative chamber to treat the matter with the seriousness it demands.

Though it acknowledged that every accused person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise, the group stressed the need for accountability and the preservation of institutional credibility.

“In a functional democracy, public officials facing serious allegations often step aside to allow for independent and unhindered investigations,” it stated.

“Nigeria must not be seen as condoning conduct that undermines the dignity of any group, especially women.”

Senate challenged to display transparency

The group maintained that the Senate should demonstrate a strong commitment to transparency and ethical standards without delving into the specifics of past or unverified claims.

“We believe in due process, but also in institutional integrity.

“The Senate President should consider stepping aside, at least temporarily, to uphold the dignity of the National Assembly and to reassure citizens and the international community of Nigeria’s commitment to justice,” the statement canvassed.

Action Collective condemned the Red Chamber's “lukewarm” response, warning that inaction could damage public trust in democratic institutions.

It concluded by calling on civil society organisations, women’s rights groups, and international partners to support the call for transparency.