Agbese: Fresh update emerges in alleged call for state of emergency in Benue, Zamfara

A petition presented by Hon. Philip Agbese to the House of Representatives has sparked controversy over governance in Benue and Zamfara states.

The petition, supported by over 200 lawyers, calls for the National Assembly (NASS) to assume legislative functions in these states due to ongoing crises.

At the center of the debate is whether Agbese is advocating for a state of emergency.

However, a top legislative aide has dismissed such claims, clarifying that the petition strictly seeks intervention to restore democratic processes.

“The suspensions have effectively crippled these assemblies, making it difficult for them to perform their constitutional duties. The petition merely seeks to ensure that democratic governance is upheld,” the aide explained.

The crisis stems from mass suspensions of lawmakers in both states, allegedly orchestrated by their respective governors.

Reports indicate that in Zamfara, 10 out of 21 lawmakers were suspended, while in Benue, 13 out of 32 suffered the same fate.

Critics argue that these actions undermine democracy and violate constitutional provisions on legislative independence.

Section 11(4) of the Nigerian Constitution empowers NASS to take over a state assembly’s legislative functions if it becomes incapable of functioning effectively. Supporters of the petition assert that the situation in both states meets this criterion.

“There is no call for a state of emergency. The petition strictly requests the National Assembly to take over the legislative functions of the affected assemblies in line with constitutional provisions,” the petition states.