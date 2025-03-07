Abuja man slumps inside mosque during prayer, dies at hospital

An Abuja resident, identified as Salihu Byezhe, slumped during Subhi prayers and died at Gudaba village in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to a Gudaba resident, Musa Dantani, who confirmed the development, the incident happened on Thursday, March 6, 2025, when the 52-year-old man went to observe Subhi (early morning prayers) at the community’s mosque.

Dantani narrated that after finishing eating Sahur (morning food during Muslim fasting), the deceased performed ablution and went to observe Subhi's prayers when he slumped.

He said Byezhe slumped amid the prayers, and people swiftly took him out of the mosque and rushed him to the hospital in Kuje.

However, Byezhe gave up upon arrival at the hospital, as the doctor who confirmed him dead attributed his passing to high blood pressure.

“Prayers were ongoing when he suddenly slumped, and some Muslims inside the mosque quickly held him and conveyed him to the hospital. He was still breathing on the way to the hospital, but unfortunately, he gave up on arriving at the hospital,” Dantani said.

The eyewitness further revealed that one of the deceased's sons was also in the mosque at the time of the incident, adding that he also followed them to the hospital, where a doctor on duty confirmed him dead.