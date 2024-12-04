Ex-NLC chairman collapses, dies during heated dispute with police in Edo

The police command in Edo has ordered an investigation into the circumstances that caused the death of Comrade Kaduna Eboigbodin, a former Chairman of NLC at a police checkpoint in Benin City. The command Spokesman, SP Moses Yamu, said the Commissioner of Police, Umoru P. Ozigi gave the order on Wednesday. Sources said the incident occurred when Eboigbodin was driving with his spouse through Upper Sakponba Road on Monday in Benin City.

According to a source, the police stopped Eboigbodin and demanded his vehicle particulars, which he provided. The source said, however, that a discrepancy in the documents sparked a heated argument, as the police were said to have accused him of driving a stolen vehicle. The source said the policemen allegedly ordered him to drive to their station, which Eboigbodin refused, demanding to know his offence. The situation degenerated into arguments and Eboigbodin, who had become infuriated, slumped on the spot.

It was gathered that the police officers fled the scene, leaving Eboigbodin’s wife to rush him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The command spokesman said the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police received with great concern, news of the death of Eboigbodin, former Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Edo.