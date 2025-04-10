2 Nigerians among international drug cartel arrested by Indian Police

Two Nigerians, Ugwu Ikechukwu (alias Emma) and Chukwu Ogbonna (alias Big Joe), are among the transnational drug trafficking and money laundering syndicate arrested by the Indian authorities in Hyderabad.

Local publication Hindu Newspapers reported that the suspects were rounded up by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau and Cyberabad Police during a sting operation in the Upparpally area on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

During the raid, the authorities seized 15 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of MDMA, and ₹45,000 in cash.

Mohd Mateen Siddiqui, a Hyderabad-based money transfer agent, accused of aiding the cartel to route proceeds from the illicit drug trade across borders, was also arrested.

According to the Indian Police, other suspects who are currently on the run have been identified with their names given as follows: Ezeonyili Franklin Uchenna , Syed Sohail Abdul Aziz , Syed Naseer Ahmed , Mohd Awaiz , Mohd Mateen , Syed Yousuf Haq , Anand Jain , Shantilal Suresh Kumar Jain , and Uttam Jain .

The police disclosed that the syndicate was headed by a Nigerian national, Ebuka Suzee , who initially entered India on a tourist visa.

Suzee reportedly set up a drug supply chain in Hyderabad and Bengaluru with his brother Franklin Uchenna and other associates and later expanded his operations into the United States.

Investigators explained that the cartel's modus operandi involved using fake relationships to scam single American women into giving up their banking details to receive payments for drugs.

They laundered the funds through a local and international bank account network before being routed to Nigeria.

“Ebuka Suzee initially arrived in India on a tourist visa and built a network to supply drugs in Hyderabad and Bengaluru with the assistance of his brother Franklin Uchenna. During this time, he developed connections with other accused individuals and extended his drug operations to the United States,” said TGANB Director Sandeep Shandilya.

Subsequently, the laundered funds were delivered to Nigerian businesspeople in Mumbai, who funneled the proceeds back home under the guise of legitimate garment trading.

“This network ran through a well-coordinated chain. Each individual, from the peddlers to forex agents, was aware of facilitating illegal transactions,” said added.