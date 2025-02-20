Drug cartel boss K Jeff arrested in joint Nigeria-Korea raid

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS), in collaboration with Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has successfully arrested K Jeff, a notorious Nigerian drug syndicate leader, in a high-profile joint operation.

K Jeff, 59, was the mastermind behind a vast global drug trafficking and scam network operating across Southeast Asia, Africa, Korea, the United States, and Europe.

His syndicate smuggled narcotics while orchestrating elaborate romance and investment scams to deceive unsuspecting individuals into acting as drug couriers.

Authorities say his victims were often tricked into transporting drug-laced backpacks, groceries, or confectionery under the guise of delivering gifts.

One such victim, a Korean woman in her 50s, was arrested last year while unknowingly smuggling cocaine from Brazil to Cambodia via Korea.

Korean intelligence officials have linked K Jeff to a Nigerian drug ring dismantled in 2021.

“So far, we have seized 45.6 kg of drugs, including 28.4 kg of methamphetamine, and arrested 38 members of his network,” an NIS spokesperson said.

Despite being deported from Korea in 2008 after serving a one-year prison sentence for drug-related offences, K Jeff allegedly resumed his illicit operations, facilitating drug trafficking from Nigeria into Korea and beyond.