12 dead, scores injured as bus collides with trailer in Niger State

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Niger Command, has confirmed the death of 12 persons and multiple injuries in an accident on the Agaie-Lapai Highway.

The state FRSC Sector Commander, Kumar Tsukwam, confirmed this to newsmen in Minna on Saturday.

He said corps personnel were still at the scene as of press time to collect accurate accident details.

He assured that the FRSC would conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and provide updates as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses reported that the accident occurred when a bus travelling from Minna to Katcha Local Government Area of Niger collided head-on with a trailer at Jippo Village, near Mashina Community.

According to the witnesses, three of the deceased women were from the same family.

Three other passengers, including two women and the driver, sustained varying degrees of injuries and were currently receiving treatment at Lapai General Hospital.