You're not 'Nigerian' if you've not experienced these 6 things in traffic

Like most people around the world, Nigerians have different habits unique to them. Some of these habits may seem strange to non-nigerians, but as Nigerians, we easily understand them and even use them to define how Nigerian or non-nigerian a person is.

Since traffic hold-ups are a common sight in Nigeria, it's easy to see Nigerians showing some strange habits in traffic. So, don't be surprised if you see someone cursing loudly at other drivers or jumping out of a slowly moving car. It's just a normal traffic habit for many of us.

For the fun of it, let's talk about all the traffic habits that define a Nigerian. It doesn't matter whether you're a driver or a passenger, you'll often find yourself doing some or these things when traffic comes to a stand still.

1. Buying from street hawkers

Because people are hawking all sorts—food, clothing, household appliances, and even pets—in hold-ups, you'll often find yourself buying and eating until you can't buy again. Don't be surprised if you're too full to have another dinner by the time you get home.

2. Insults galore

Are you even a Nigerian if you've never insulted anyone on the road? Nigerian traffics are a hub of insults, so you'll either insult or be insulted by angry drivers, passengers, and hawkers.

3. Complaints and endless murmurs

Nigerians are always complaining about one thing or the other, from how slow the traffic is, to how quickly the economy is deteriorating.

4. Storytelling

There's always a storyteller in every public bus in Nigerian traffic. This set of people know about everything happening even in the strangest of places. Don't be surprised if someone tells you the life story of your village king.

5. 'Phone Pressing'

From binge watching social media videos to reading long Twitter threads, you can expect Nigerians to keep themselves busy with their phones in traffic. Just be careful while using your phone to avoid someone snatching it from you.

6. Sleeping