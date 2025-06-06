Every year, the Ojude Oba festival brings Yoruba tradition to life — bold, beautiful, and deeply rooted. It is a day where heritage is not just remembered but worn proudly: in the colours of the Regberegbe age-grade groups, the elegance of agbadas, and the glint of beads.

This year, Goldberg , the premium lager brewed to honour tradition, returns as an exclusive partner , reaffirming its deep connection to Yoruba identity. With a renewed purpose, Goldberg is standing tall with the people, celebrating a culture that continues to set the gold standard.

Ojude Oba is more than a festival; it is a timeless expression of Yoruba excellence. Since 1882, it has evolved into a spectacular celebration led by over 100 regberegbe groups, all gathered to pay homage to His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Adetona , the Awujale of Ijebuland.

It’s here that history and modernity meet. And it’s here that Goldberg, a brand deeply embedded in the Omoluabi spirit, brings its gold standard of cultural celebration to life.

Your ultimate guide to experiencing Goldberg’s cultural showcase at Ojude Oba 2025

What to wear and bring to Ojude Oba

Ojude Oba is the day to show up and show out. Wear breathable fabrics in traditional or modern cuts, coordinated aso ebi that speak to your regberegbe, and bold accessories.

Be prepared to move around, dance, and pose for endless photos — armed with a few essentials that will make all the difference: sunglasses, sunscreen, a hand or mobile fan, a power bank, and most importantly, water to refresh you under the hot Ijebu sun.

Our culture, the ‘Gold Standard’

For Goldberg, Ojude Oba is personal. It is a chance to stand with the people it represents, honour a heritage that continues to evolve, and affirm a bold belief: our culture is not only worthy of celebration, it is the gold standard.

With every step, every procession, and every glass raised, Goldberg invites everyone to rediscover the pride that lives in Yoruba roots. Our culture is the gold standard, and it must be celebrated. Proudly.

