You may be close to heart attack if you experience these symptoms in the Morning

If there's one illness you shouldn't play with, it's heart disease. Studies show that it is the number one cause of death. Unfortunately, heart attacks don't happen like they do in movies, so you can be very close to it without knowing.

But that's not to say there are no warning signs - only that they're not as dramatic as we often think. Knowing the warning signs can be what saves you from dying when it hits.

And it doesn't matter whether you're old or young; you can have a heart attack if you fail to pay attention.

Here are some warning signs you may experience in the morning if you're close to a heart attack.

Chest Discomfort or Pain

One of the most common heart attack symptoms is chest pain or discomfort, which may feel like pressure, tightness, or squeezing. If you wake up with unexplained pain in the centre or left side of your chest, it could indicate your heart isn’t getting enough oxygen.

Occasional Shortness of Breath

If you find yourself gasping for air in the morning, even without exertion, it may be a red flag. Shortness of breath often precedes or accompanies a heart attack and suggests that your heart isn’t pumping enough blood for your body.

Unusual Fatigue

Waking up feeling excessively tired, even after a whole night’s sleep, can be a sign of an impending heart attack, especially in women. This is because the heart struggles to pump blood effectively, causing an energy drain.

Dizziness or Lightheadedness

Feeling dizzy or lightheaded upon waking up could indicate poor circulation and reduced blood flow to the brain. If this symptom occurs along with chest pain, it may be a sign that you're about to experience a heart attack.

Excessive Sweating

Waking up drenched in sweat, especially when the room is cool, can be a warning sign. Cold sweats often occur before or during a heart attack due to the body's stress response. So you should pay attention and not just sweep this sign under the carpet.

Nausea or Indigestion

Morning nausea, stomach pain, or a feeling of indigestion that isn't linked to food could be an early heart attack symptom. Women are more likely to experience these digestive issues before a cardiac event.