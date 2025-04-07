World Health Day: Orange Group Rolls Out "Sip Wellness with Herbasip" to Inspire Healthier Living Through Simple Lifestyle Choices

In commemoration of the 2025 World Health Day themed, “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,” leading Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company, Orange Group is taking a fresh approach in the health and wellness sector with an initiative titled “Sip Wellness with Herbasip,” a campaign designed to empower Nigerians to embrace healthier lifestyles through simple, accessible choices.

Orange Group’s Media and Communications Director, Uchenna Ezenna, states,

At Orange Group, our focus is on enriching the lives of Nigerians through innovative, accessible and beneficial products. This World Health Day's theme, 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,' aligns perfectly with our 'Sip Wellness' campaign with Herbasip. We believe that fostering a culture of well-being starts with simple, everyday choices. Herbasip embodies this philosophy, offering a convenient and delicious way for everyone to prioritize their health and embrace a brighter, healthier future.

Herbasip is a wellness product formulated with natural herbs known for their immune-supporting properties, aiding in cold relief, boosting immunity, and promoting overall wellness for adults and children. Orange Group continues to uphold its commitment to community well-being by offering science-backed natural products that seamlessly integrate into daily life.

The campaign’s central theme, "Sip Wellness," underscores the idea that simple lifestyle changes can lead to a healthier you. It highlights how incorporating immune-boosting elements into daily routines offers a convenient and enjoyable way to prioritize well-being.

Beginning April 7, 2025, a cross-platform social media activation under the hashtag #SipToWellness will showcase how the immune-supporting Herbasip is the trusted brand for achieving "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures" through simple wellness habits.

The campaign will feature collaborations with leading wellness and health practitioners Damian Avar (@therealsabidoctor) and Dr. Adefunke, who will host insightful Q&A sessions, product reviews, and informative videos. These activities aim to educate audiences on the importance of maintaining a healthy immune system through accessible and easy lifestyle choices.

About Orange Group

Orange Group is a leading innovative Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company in Nigeria committed to providing high-quality, innovative products that enhance the daily lives of consumers. With a strong focus on community well-being, Orange Group develops and markets a range of products designed to improve health and promote healthier lifestyles.