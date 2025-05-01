Have you ever stopped to wonder why wedding rings are worn on the fourth finger of the left hand?

This is the usual practice with Western tradition and most of us grew up to see it done that way.

Well, if you have ever wondered, here is why wedding rings are worn on the fourth finger of the left hand.

The most popular explanation for this tradition can be traced back to ancient Rome.

During that time, the Romans believed that a special vein, called the vena amoris (Latin for “vein of love”), ran directly from the fourth finger on the left hand straight to the heart.

ALSO READ: 20 Asoebi style inspirations for your next wedding

This means that when you wear your wedding ring on this finger, there is a symbolic connection between the couple’s love and their heart, cute right?

Well, while this might have started the tradition of wearing wedding rings on the fourth finger of the left hand, it is important to note that modern anatomy has since debunked the existence of this specific “love vein” because apparently, all our fingers have veins.

But this has not stopped the wedding ring tradition and couples still wear their wedding rings on that finger.

In addition to this, it is important to note that there are some practical reasons why the wedding ring is worn on the fourth finger of the left hand.

For right-handed people (who make up the majority of the world), wearing a ring on the left hand means it’s less likely to get damaged or interfere with daily tasks. It’s less dominant, less exposed, and therefore, safer.

At the end of the day, it really comes down to every couple to choose whichever finger they want to wear their wedding rings and it's not a compulsory rule.

Some couples these days even choose to buck this tradition and wear their rings on chains around their necks, tattooing ring fingers, or wearing them on the right hand based on religious or cultural preferences.

Others do not even wear rings at all.