Why some people faint when they poop

It may sound strange, but some people actually faint when they poop. This isn’t a joke, it’s a real medical condition called vasovagal syncope.

While it doesn’t happen to everyone, those who experience it may feel dizzy, lightheaded, or even pass out while using the toilet. Most people who experience this don’t have a serious medical problem, but in some cases, fainting when pooping could be a sign of underlying health issues.

But why does this happen though?

What causes fainting while pooping?

The main reason some people faint while pooping is a reflex action known as vasovagal syncope. This happens when the body’s nervous system responds too strongly to certain triggers, including straining during a bowel movement. Here’s how it works: