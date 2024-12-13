Why some people celebrate Christmas on January 7th 

For many people worldwide, especially in countries like Russia, Ethiopia, and Serbia, Christmas is observed on January 7th.

But what’s the reason behind celebrating Christmas on January 7th?

The difference in Christmas dates comes down to calendars. Most people follow the Gregorian calendar, introduced by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582. However, some Orthodox Christians use the Julian calendar, which was created by Julius Caesar in 46 BC. Over the centuries, the Julian calendar became out of sync with the sun, meaning its dates slowly shifted. By now, there is a 13-day difference between the two calendars.

When Pope Gregory introduced the new calendar, many Western Christian churches adopted it, and Christmas was fixed on December 25th. However, Orthodox Christians in countries like Russia, Ethiopia, Ukraine, and Serbia stuck to the Julian calendar. For them, December 25th on the Julian calendar corresponds to January 7th on the Gregorian calendar.

Who celebrates Christmas on January 7th?

Christmas on January 7th is mainly observed by Orthodox Christians. Countries like Russia, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ukraine, Serbia, and parts of Greece hold beautiful celebrations on this date.

In Ethiopia, the day is called Ganna, and it’s marked by church services and family gatherings. In Russia, the day starts with a religious service and ends with a grand feast.

Orthodox communities in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East also follow this tradition. For them, the date is less important than the meaning of the celebration—honouring the birth of Jesus Christ.

How is it celebrated?

For Orthodox Christians, Christmas is a spiritual event. Many people fast in the days leading up to Christmas to prepare their hearts and minds. On January 7th, they attend church services, which are long and full of beautiful hymns and prayers. Afterward, families gather to share meals, exchange gifts, and enjoy each other’s company.

So, whether you celebrate on December 25th or January 7th, the spirit of Christmas unites us all.