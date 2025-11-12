Why Nwabunike Deserves National Honour

Throughout history, good leadership has been the saving grace of institutions, communities, and even nations. When leadership falters, vision perishes; but when it thrives, destinies are rebuilt.

In Nigeria’s growing landscape of social and economic decline, where many leaders seek position rather than purpose, one man stands tall as a shining example of transformative leadership rooted in service; that is High Chief (Dr.) Sir Darlington Nwabunike, popularly known as Ichie Eze Nwakaibeya Ogbabalu Aku n’Anwu Ojoto.

For decades, social clubs and associations in Nigeria, which were once conceived as platforms for unity, service, and communal advancement, have largely lost their essence. The idea of collective responsibility that birthed iconic clubs such as the People’s Club of Nigeria after the Civil War has been eroded by materialism and competition. Those early social movements were driven by a genuine desire to rebuild the Igbo nation, foster brotherhood, and restore the dignity of a people devastated by war. Today, however, many modern associations have deviated into social flamboyance, elitist gatherings, and endless parties that contribute little to societal growth.

Albeit, in the midst of that drift, one man is rewriting the story. Through his visionary leadership of the De Imperial Philanthropic Family (DIPF) — a coalition of over 200 Igbo billionaires and accomplished entrepreneurs — High Chief Darlington Nwabunike has redefined what it means to belong to a social club in Nigeria. He has turned what could have been another circle of wealth display into a purposeful movement of human development, compassion, and nation-building. Under his guidance, DIPF has emerged as a formidable philanthropic force focused on education, healthcare, and empowerment. This can be best described as a brotherhood with a mission to heal and uplift.

From its inception, De Imperial Philanthropic Family was conceived not as a place for merriment but as a moral revolution as well as a call for the wealthy to use their prosperity to empower others. The organization has since touched lives across the South East and beyond, blending generosity with strategic development. Within a few years, Dr. Nwabunike has successfully mobilized his members from attending wine-soaked banquets to championing billion-naira projects that speak directly to the needs of the poor.

Education is one of the core pillars of his philanthropy. Under his leadership, DIPF launched an initial ₦400 million scholarship programme for 250 students across the South East, with plans to enroll 10,000 beneficiaries over the coming years. In 2025, the organization unveiled a ₦50 million national scholarship to reward academic excellence in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The package includes ₦500,000 grants for the best-performing student in each state and ₦1 million for the top 25 students from the Southeast. The transparency of the process, managed by the Best Brain Contest team, has set a new benchmark for merit-based philanthropy in Nigeria.

Beyond education, Nwabunike’s leadership has birthed a ₦500 million medical intervention project across the Southeast. Through this initiative, DIPF has paid the medical bills of indigent patients at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu, Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki and Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching, Hospital(NAUTH),Nnewi with exercise scheduled to continue in Imo, and Abia States. Patients who had been stranded for months were not only discharged but given transport and feeding allowances to restart their lives with dignity. These interventions are not isolated acts of charity; they are part of a carefully structured plan to make healthcare accessible and humane for all.

Dr. Nwabunike’s capacity to inspire and mobilize is legendary. In one of the group’s landmark fundraisers at Acropolis Gardens, Okija, 207 Igbo billionaires under his leadership raised ₦495 million in just thirty minutes — money that was immediately channeled into hospital bills. That unprecedented show of unity proved that philanthropy, when well-led, could achieve what politics and policy often fail to deliver.

For his trailblazing humanitarian leadership, De Imperial Philanthropic Family was honoured as Champion News’ Most Outstanding Philanthropic Organization in Nigeria (2024), while Dr. Nwabunike himself has received multiple awards, including the Most Inspiring Leader of the Year at the AMTY Awards and the Humanitarian Lifetime Impact Award at the Nigerian Humanitarian Awards. But beyond the plaques and ceremonies, his words reveal a heart that beats for humanity. “Education, healthcare, and dignity are rights, not privileges,” he once declared, adding thus: “Leadership is not about titles; it is about service. If I am remembered for anything, let it be that I gave hope where there was despair and light where there was darkness.”

Indeed, through his strategic vision, Nwabunike has restored meaning to wealth, dignity to leadership, and purpose to social engagement. His De Imperial Philanthropic Family has become a movement and a brotherhood of conscience, showing that when the privileged rise with purpose, society flourishes.

For all these and many more that cannot be accommodated by space, it is not an overstatement to say that Nwabunike deserves a national honour.

If national honours were to be awarded on the basis of measurable impact, then High Chief (Dr.) Sir Darlington Nwabunike’s name deserves a place on Nigeria’s roll of honour; not merely as a wealthy man who gave, but as a leader who taught others to give meaningfully. In a society that often celebrates affluence over influence, his legacy reminds us that greatness is not found in possessions, but in the lives transformed through compassion, vision, and service.

Because when the story of purposeful leadership in Nigeria is told, Darlington Nwabunike will not just be remembered as a philanthropist, but as the man who turned brotherhood into a bridge for humanity.

For the purpose of emphasis, unarguably, High Chief (Dr.) Sir Darlington Nwabunike deserves a national honour; and the time is ripe.