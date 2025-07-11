Why do Nigerians wear native on Fridays?

Nigeria is a deeply cultural country, but it’s also very modern. During the week, most office workers wear suits, shirts, and corporate wear. But by Friday, many switch things up, trading their ties and blazers for senators, kaftans, danshikis, and aso-oke . This shift isn't random. It’s a way of reconnecting with heritage at the end of the workweek. It says, “Yes, I work in a modern office, but I haven’t forgotten where I come from.”

The “TGIF culture”

In Nigeria, Fridays are not only the last working day of the week, they’re a soft landing into the weekend. Wearing native on Friday is part of that wind-down routine. It signals ease and comfort, while still keeping things stylish and respectable.

Wearing native on Friday is part of that wind-down routine [MOMOAFRICA]

Also, some workplaces actually encourage it. Dress codes tend to loosen up on Fridays, giving employees room to express themselves through fashion, and what better way than to rep your roots?

It’s a show of identity and pride In a country with over 200 ethnic groups , clothing is a strong symbol of identity. Whether it’s a Yoruba in his agbada, a Hausa woman in her elegant ankara bubu, or an Igbo man in isiagu, native attire speaks volumes about where you're from, and Nigerians are proud of that. Wearing native wear on Friday is a way to showcase that identity boldly, especially in cosmopolitan cities like Lagos and Abuja, where different tribes live and work together. It’s a quiet but powerful display of cultural pride.

It’s a quiet but powerful display of cultural pride

Religious influence matters too For many Muslims, Friday is a special day for prayers . In northern Nigeria and among Yoruba Muslims, it’s common to see men wearing flowing kaftans and caps (fila or hula) on Fridays because of Jumu’ah (Friday congregational prayers). Over time, this practice blended with office fashion, influencing even non-Muslims to adopt traditional wear for the day. It’s now a cultural norm

It’s now a cultural norm [Enomy]