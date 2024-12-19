Why China celebrates the New Year in February

Unlike most countries that mark the New Year on January 1, China’s New Year falls in late January or February.

This celebration, often called the Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year, is a time for family reunions, and traditions that have been followed for thousands of years.

You might wonder why this holiday doesn’t match the regular calendar. This is because the Chinese people calculate their calendar, which is different from the one most of the world uses.

Why February?

China celebrates the New Year based on the lunar calendar, which is tied to the moon’s cycles rather than the sun’s. Unlike the Gregorian calendar most of the world follows, the lunar calendar does not have a fixed starting date for the year.

Instead, the Chinese New Year begins on the second new moon after the winter solstice, which usually happens between January 21 and February 20. This is why the date of the Chinese New Year changes each year.

A little history

The celebration of the Chinese New Year has roots that go back over 3,000 years. It started as a way for people to mark the end of winter and the beginning of spring, a time for planting and new growth.

According to Chinese mythology, the New Year was also about scaring away a monster called Nian, who would attack villages during the winter. Villagers used loud noises, firecrackers, and the colour red to frighten the beast, a tradition that continues today.

How it’s celebrated

Chinese New Year is not just one day but a 15-day celebration filled with joy, colour, and meaning. Families clean their homes before the holiday to sweep away bad luck and prepare for good fortune. People decorate with red lanterns and paper cutouts to symbolise happiness and wealth. The holiday is also a time to spend with family. Many people travel long distances to be with loved ones, making it the largest human migration in the world.

On New Year’s Eve, families gather for a feast that includes symbolic foods like dumplings, fish, and rice cakes. Each dish represents something important, like wealth, health, or long life. Children look forward to receiving red envelopes filled with money, a gift meant to bring blessings for the year ahead.

Why it matters

The Chinese New Year reminds us of the importance of family and staying connected to our roots. Even in today’s busy world, this ancient tradition brings people closer and keeps history alive.

So, while the rest of the world celebrates New Year in January, China’s February festivities show that every culture has its own way of marking new beginnings, and each is beautiful in its own way.