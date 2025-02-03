Why Brazil celebrates valentine’s day in June instead of February

While many around the world mark Valentine’s Day on February 14, Brazilians have a different take on the holiday.

The Origins of Dia dos Namorados (Lovers’ Day)

Once upon a time in the 1940s, Brazilian retailers decided to introduce a love-filled celebration similar to Valentine's Day in an effort to boost sales during the quiet months leading up to Christmas.

They couldn’t choose February 14, so they chose June 12 as the perfect alternative—right before the Feast of St. Anthony (June 13), who is known as the patron saint of marriage. This timing allowed them to tie the celebration of love to the folklore surrounding St. Anthony, and thus, Dia dos Namorados was born.

Over the years, Dia dos Namorados evolved into more than just a commercial event—it’s a day to celebrate not just romantic love but also the warmth and connection between couples. The day is seen as a moment for couples to reaffirm their bond and spend quality time together.

The connection between Dia dos Namorados and St. Anthony adds a layer of spirituality and tradition to the day. In many parts of Brazil, people will even make offerings to St. Anthony, hoping he will bring them love or help their relationships prosper.

How Brazilians Celebrate Dia dos Namorados

The overall vibe of Dia dos Namorados is festive and full of joy. Retailers and restaurants go all out, promoting special deals and events that encourage couples to celebrate together.

Couples often exchange gifts, many head out for a romantic dinner at a restaurant, and in larger cities, the nightlife comes alive with special events like live music performances, club parties, and dances. Couples take to the streets, hand-in-hand, ready to celebrate love in all its forms.

However, the emphasis is not solely on romantic relationships but on the beauty of human connection, making the day feel inclusive and heartfelt.