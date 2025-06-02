WHX Lagos & WHX Labs Lagos 2025: A New Era for West African Healthcare Begins

The energy was unmistakable as WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos 2025 opened its doors today at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, setting the tone for what promises to be a transformative experience for the healthcare and laboratory ecosystem in West Africa.

Now in its 12th edition and rebranded from Medic West Africa and Medlab West Africa, the WHX platform has taken a bold leap forward, offering a unified and immersive experience that cuts across healthcare delivery, diagnostics, digital innovation, policy reform, and investment in the region.

From the moment attendees stepped onto the buzzing exhibition floor, they were greeted by more than 500 exhibitors from across Africa and beyond, showcasing the future of healthcare. Among them were global industry leaders such as Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Roche, Uni-Medical, Crown Healthcare, and Dedalus, who brought cutting-edge innovations spanning advanced diagnostics, medical imaging, hospital information systems, and AI-driven healthcare solutions. Their presence underscored the growing ambition to build more resilient, patient-centered systems across the continent.

Chairman of the 10th Senate Committee on Health and Vice Chairwomen Affairs, Senator Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, officially declared the event open, setting the tone for the three-day experience. In her remarks, she highlighted the importance of public-private integration in creating sustainable healthcare system for all Nigerians and commended WHX for curating a platform that fosters impact driven dialogue and investment opportunities crucial for progress in the healthcare sector.

WHX Lagos Day 1 launched with impactful conferences under its Leadership and Investment tracks hosted by various partners such as Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria. The HFN Healthcare Leadership Conference began the day with impactful sessions based on the theme of “Accelerating Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and Health Sovereignty: Scaling up Best Practices through Public-Private Integration.”

Dr.Njide Ndili, President, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria during her welcome address commented “Informa markets has consistently provided a platform that is accelerating the healthcare system in Africa through impactful discourse, meaningful connections and innovative equipment showcases. For this 10th edition of the HFN Leadership conference, we hope to further support policy development efforts that ensure universal health coverage.”

Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria, PSHAN also held its conference themed “The Creative Catalyst: Driving Sustainable Healthcare Solutions in West Africa”, a high-level convening of thoughts leaders, industry experts, policy makers and private sector executives which explored how creativity-driven solutions can shape a more responsive and sustainable healthcare ecosystem in West Africa.

WHX Labs Lagos co-located with WHX Lagos also featured its first day of deep-dive sessions on diagnostics and laboratory systems. Discussions from the Interactive panel sessions and presentations tackled the future of infectious disease surveillance, strengthening lab systems for public health, and the evolving role of diagnostics in achieving universal health coverage. Notable speakers included Prof Christian Happi, Professor, Molecular Biology and Genomics, Redeemer’s University, and Dr. Donald Ofili, Director and Deputy registrar, MLSCN.

Dr. Donald Ofili in his opening remarks, said "This gathering is not just about innovation—it's about professional growth. With five CPD credits approved, we are recognizing the importance of continuous learning in advancing medical laboratory science in Nigeria."

Co-located under one roof, WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos created a seamless knowledge-sharing environment where key healthcare stakeholders, clinicians, laboratory scientists, policymakers, investors, and innovators interacted freely turning the event into more than just a conference and exhibition, but a thriving innovative ecosystem.

Attendees also benefited from a vibrant exhibition showcasing the latest healthcare equipment and solutions from leading manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and service providers. This gave visitors a direct look at cutting-edge technologies that will transform West African healthcare. Importantly, networking events throughout the day allowed participants to make key connections, paving the way for future collaborations and partnerships.

What to expect – Day 2 and 3

As Day 1 came to a close, the sentiment was clear: WHX Lagos & WHX Labs Lagos is more than an event—it is a movement. With Day 2 set to dive deeper into clinical innovation, digital health, and investment strategy, attendees can expect even more transformative insights, high-level networking, as well as groundbreaking product demonstrations.

Whether you are a policymaker shaping the future, a clinician on the frontlines, or a tech entrepreneur solving big problems, WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos is the place to be.