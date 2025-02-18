Which celebrity has the most expensive house in 2025?

From sprawling estates to modern mansions, celebrity homes have always been the epitome of luxury.
As of 2025, the title of the most expensive celebrity-owned home belongs to Bill Gates's Xanadu 2.0 which has been described as a technological marvel. Bill Gates is an American businessman known for the creation of Microsoft and his charity work across the globe and when he goes home, he retires in his 66,000 sq. ft. mansion packed with cutting-edge features and modern eco-conscious systems.
1. Bill Gates – Xanadu 2.0
Price: $125 Million
Location: Medina, Washington
Size: 66,000 square feet
Bedrooms: 7
Bathrooms: 24
Features:
Great Hall: Over 2,100 square feet with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and panoramic views.
Chef’s Kitchen: High-end appliances, a large central island, and a butler’s pantry.
Library: 2,100 square feet with a vast collection of rare books, intricate woodwork, and a grand staircase.
Home Theater: 20 seats with the latest AV technology for an ultra-high-definition experience.
Fitness Center & Indoor Pool: Fully-equipped gym and a pool with a retractable floor.
Private Dock & Boathouse: Access to Lake Washington with a dock and boathouse for watercraft storage.
2. George Clooney – 18th Century Villa
Price: $100 Million
Location: Lake Como, Italy
Lakefront Location: Panoramic views of Lake Como and access to a private beach
Terrace & Garden: Expansive outdoor spaces with lush gardens, perfect for entertaining
Spa and Wellness Center: A private spa area for relaxation
Living Space: Spacious living areas filled with antique furniture and custom décor
Guest Rooms: Numerous guest bedrooms for family and friends, making it a popular event venue
3. George Lucas – Californian Ranch
Price: $100 Million
Location: Marin County, California
Main House: The estate features a large main house with multiple guesthouses
Lake: A private lake adds a tranquil element to the estate
Movie Theater: A state-of-the-art theater room to cater to Lucas’ cinematic roots
Artwork Collection: The estate showcases pieces of art from various cultures, reflecting Lucas’s passion for history and design
Event Spaces: Perfect for intimate gatherings or grand occasions
4. Jay-Z & Beyoncé – Los Angeles Pad
Price: $88 Million
Location: Bel-Air, Los Angeles
Living Space: An enormous mansion with more than 30,000 sq. ft of space
Spa and Pool: Multiple swimming pools, a spa, and a wellness center
Garage: A 15-car garage, fit for the couple’s vast collection of luxury cars
Entertainment Room: A full-sized home theater with the latest sound and video technology
Views: Sweeping views of Los Angeles, including the city skyline
Smart Home Systems: High-tech home automation for comfort and convenience
5. Angelina Jolie – French Chateau
Price: $61 Million
Location: Correns, France
Size: The estate spans more than 1,000 acres of land, including vineyards
Vineyard: A private vineyard producing high-quality wine
Indoor Pool: A large indoor swimming pool surrounded by luxurious décor
Banquet Hall: A grand banquet hall for hosting exclusive gatherings
Guest Houses: Several guest houses and cottages on the property
Garden: Expansive gardens with lush Mediterranean plants
Others Include:
Tom Cruise – Rural Retreat - Price: $59 Million - Location: Telluride, Colorado
Tiger Woods – Jupiter Island - Price: $54.5 Million - Location: Jupiter Island, Florida
Ellen DeGeneres – 17th Century Montecito Villa - Price: $45 Million - Location: Montecito, California
Kylie Jenner – Luxury Home - Price: $36.5 Million - Location: Holmby Hills, Los Angeles
Taylor Swift – 1934 Styled Mansion - Price: $30 Million - Location: Beverly Hills, California
