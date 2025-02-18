Which celebrity has the most expensive house in 2025?

From sprawling estates to modern mansions, celebrity homes have always been the epitome of luxury.

As of 2025, the title of the most expensive celebrity-owned home belongs to Bill Gates's Xanadu 2.0 which has been described as a technological marvel. Bill Gates is an American businessman known for the creation of Microsoft and his charity work across the globe and when he goes home, he retires in his 66,000 sq. ft. mansion packed with cutting-edge features and modern eco-conscious systems.