Which celebrity has the most expensive house in 2025?

18 February 2025 at 10:58
Which celebrity has the most expensive house in 2025? [South China Morning Post]
From sprawling estates to modern mansions, celebrity homes have always been the epitome of luxury.

As of 2025, the title of the most expensive celebrity-owned home belongs to Bill Gates's Xanadu 2.0 which has been described as a technological marvel. Bill Gates is an American businessman known for the creation of Microsoft and his charity work across the globe and when he goes home, he retires in his 66,000 sq. ft. mansion packed with cutting-edge features and modern eco-conscious systems.

1. Bill Gates – Xanadu 2.0

  • Price: $125 Million

  • Location: Medina, Washington

  • Size: 66,000 square feet

  • Bedrooms: 7

  • Bathrooms: 24

Features:

  • Great Hall: Over 2,100 square feet with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and panoramic views.

  • Chef’s Kitchen: High-end appliances, a large central island, and a butler’s pantry.

  • Library: 2,100 square feet with a vast collection of rare books, intricate woodwork, and a grand staircase.

  • Home Theater: 20 seats with the latest AV technology for an ultra-high-definition experience.

  • Fitness Center & Indoor Pool: Fully-equipped gym and a pool with a retractable floor.

  • Private Dock & Boathouse: Access to Lake Washington with a dock and boathouse for watercraft storage.

2. George Clooney – 18th Century Villa

  • Price: $100 Million

  • Location: Lake Como, Italy

  • Lakefront Location: Panoramic views of Lake Como and access to a private beach

  • Terrace & Garden: Expansive outdoor spaces with lush gardens, perfect for entertaining

  • Spa and Wellness Center: A private spa area for relaxation

  • Living Space: Spacious living areas filled with antique furniture and custom décor

  • Guest Rooms: Numerous guest bedrooms for family and friends, making it a popular event venue

3. George Lucas – Californian Ranch

  • Price: $100 Million

  • Location: Marin County, California

  • Main House: The estate features a large main house with multiple guesthouses

  • Lake: A private lake adds a tranquil element to the estate

  • Movie Theater: A state-of-the-art theater room to cater to Lucas’ cinematic roots

  • Artwork Collection: The estate showcases pieces of art from various cultures, reflecting Lucas’s passion for history and design

  • Event Spaces: Perfect for intimate gatherings or grand occasions

4. Jay-Z & Beyoncé – Los Angeles Pad

  • Price: $88 Million

  • Location: Bel-Air, Los Angeles

  • Living Space: An enormous mansion with more than 30,000 sq. ft of space

  • Spa and Pool: Multiple swimming pools, a spa, and a wellness center

  • Garage: A 15-car garage, fit for the couple’s vast collection of luxury cars

  • Entertainment Room: A full-sized home theater with the latest sound and video technology

  • Views: Sweeping views of Los Angeles, including the city skyline

  • Smart Home Systems: High-tech home automation for comfort and convenience

5. Angelina Jolie – French Chateau

  • Price: $61 Million

  • Location: Correns, France

  • Size: The estate spans more than 1,000 acres of land, including vineyards

  • Vineyard: A private vineyard producing high-quality wine

  • Indoor Pool: A large indoor swimming pool surrounded by luxurious décor

  • Banquet Hall: A grand banquet hall for hosting exclusive gatherings

  • Guest Houses: Several guest houses and cottages on the property

  • Garden: Expansive gardens with lush Mediterranean plants

Others Include:

  • Tom Cruise – Rural Retreat - Price: $59 Million - Location: Telluride, Colorado

  • Tiger Woods – Jupiter Island - Price: $54.5 Million - Location: Jupiter Island, Florida

  • Ellen DeGeneres – 17th Century Montecito Villa - Price: $45 Million - Location: Montecito, California

  • Kylie Jenner – Luxury Home - Price: $36.5 Million - Location: Holmby Hills, Los Angeles

  • Taylor Swift – 1934 Styled Mansion - Price: $30 Million - Location: Beverly Hills, California

