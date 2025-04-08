Everything you need to know about rapture (pre, during, and post)

Many Christians have most likely heard about the Rapture during church service programs and gatherings.

It is seen as a key event that is often associated with the second coming of Christ.

Although there may be several interpretations of the rapture among different denominations, here is a general breakdown of the rapture according to many evangelical and fundamentalist Christians, including pre-rapture, during rapture, and post-rapture events.

1. Pre-Rapture Events (Signs Before the Rapture)

Before the rapture, there are expected signs and events that will take place on Earth.

They include: Increasing wickedness & apostasy (falling away from faith): "Let no one deceive you in any way. For that day will not come, unless the rebellion comes first..." (2 Thessalonians 2:3).

Wars, famines, earthquakes, and natural disasters (beginning of "birth pains"): "Nation will rise against nation... famines and earthquakes in various places." (Matthew 24:7-8).

The rise of false prophets and persecution of Christians: "You will be handed over to be persecuted and put to death, and you will be hated by all nations because of me. At that time, many will turn away." (Matthew 24:9-13).

The spread of the gospel to all nations: "And this gospel of the kingdom will be proclaimed throughout the whole world... and then the end will come." (Matthew 24:14).

2. During the Rapture (The Event Itself)

Let's look at what happens during the rapture itself: Believers (dead & alive) are "caught up" to meet Christ : "For the Lord himself will descend from heaven... And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive... will be caught up together with them in the clouds..." (1 Thessalonians 4:16-17).

Instantaneous transformation of believers' bodies : "In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye... the dead will be raised imperishable, and we shall be changed." (1 Corinthians 15:52).

Non-believers remain on Earth: "Two men will be in the field; one will be taken and the other left." (Matthew 24:40-41).

3. Post-Rapture Events (After the Rapture)

The post-rapture events are broken down into the following: The Tribulation (7-Year Period of Judgment)

The Second Coming (Christ Returns to Earth)

Final Judgment (Great White Throne)

Now let's look at each event one after the other.

A. The Tribulation (7-Year Period of Judgment)

Rise of the Antichrist & a one-world government: "Then the lawless one will be revealed... with all power and false signs..." (2 Thessalonians 2:9)

Seal, Trumpet, and Bowl Judgments (Revelation 6-16): Wars, plagues, natural disasters, and cosmic disturbances.

Martyrdom of Tribulation Saints: "I saw the souls of those who had been beheaded... they came to life and reigned with Christ..." (Revelation 20:4)

B. The Second Coming (Christ Returns to Earth)

Jesus defeats the Antichrist at Armageddon: "And the beast was captured, and with it the false prophet... thrown alive into the lake of fire." (Revelation 19:20)

Satan is bound for 1,000 years (Millennial Kingdom begins): "Then I saw an angel coming down from heaven... and bound [Satan] for a thousand years." (Revelation 20:2)

C. Final Judgment (Great White Throne)

Unbelievers are judged and cast into the Lake of Fire : "And if anyone's name was not found written in the book of life, he was thrown into the lake of fire." (Revelation 20:15)

New Heaven & New Earth (Eternal State): "Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth... God will dwell with them..." (Revelation 21:1-4)

Different Views on the Timing of the Rapture

Pre-Tribulation : The rapture occurs before the tribulation period begins. Believers are taken up to avoid the suffering of the tribulation.

Mid-Tribulation : The rapture occurs in the middle of the tribulation period, before the worst part of God's judgment.

Post-Tribulation: The rapture happens after the tribulation, when Christ returns at the end to gather His people.

Let's bear in mind, overall, that the rapture is a central part of Christian eschatology, focusing on the moment when believers in Christ are taken to be with Him.