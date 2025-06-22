Weekend brunch spots for families in Ibadan

When you think about Ibadan, what's the first thing that comes to mind? An ancient city with a rich history? Brown roofs? What if you learned there's more to the city than these popular stereotypes?

It's a hotspot for food lovers and family-friendly hangouts. Brunch is the way to go if you love food like me and want to escape the weekday grind to treat the whole family to something tasty, laid-back, and memorable.

In Ibadan, the options are limitless; whether you are craving pancakes or pepper soup, you'll find the perfect spot around the city.

Below, let’s quickly talk about some of the best weekend brunch spots in Ibadan for families.

Café Chrysalis – Jericho

If you’re looking for a cozy café that feels like a mix of home and heaven, Café Chrysalis ticks the box. With an expansive menu that includes pancakes, egg muffins, smoothies, and kid-friendly snacks, it's a perfect Saturday spot. It also features a peaceful garden vibe that lets parents and lovers unwind while the kids explore.

Mauve Lounge – Ring Road

Mauve Lounge brings a bit of urban chic to Ibadan. Known for its generous servings and well-balanced menu, families can enjoy everything from jollof rice brunch bowls to continental spreads. It is an elegant and stunning lounge for mature minds with a stage for live performances and music to complement your dining and relaxing mood. If you're looking for a spot to enjoy a dynamic blend of culinary delights and vibrant entertainment, Mauve Lounge is definitely the place to go.

Paris Bakery – Old Bodija

If you've stayed in Ibadan long enough, you'd know that no list of brunch sites can be complete without the popular Paris Bakery. It's just a bakery to a visitor, but real Ibadan residents realise it's a perfect blend of culinary delight. Simple, elegant, and satisfying, Paris Bakery is a favorite for families that love baked goods, pastries, and continental breakfasts. They're also famed for their croissants, omelets, and French toast, mostly available on weekends.

Ventura Mall Food Court – Sango

If you're unsure what everyone will order during your time out, you should head to the Ventura Mall Food Court. Here's why: the spot offers options galore - from chicken and chips to rice combos and ice cream. Besides, there's more on offer. For example, after brunch, the kids can hit the play zone or see a movie while the adults enjoy shopping or relaxation.

Agodi Gardens Restaurant – Agodi

Why eat indoors when you can brunch surrounded by nature? Located within the serene Agodi Gardens park, this restaurant offers the chance to combine a brunch outing with a mini family picnic or stroll. Almost everything you can need, from grilled fish to asun, fresh juice, and even local snacks - all in one place. Trust us, you won't exhaust the options in one sitting.