We will host Niger Delta Music & Arts project as our CSR - Amb Fubara Blessing

Ambassador Fubara Blessing, the Managing Director and CEO of D'Consiglories LLC, has announced his commitment to organizing and hosting the Niger Delta Music and Arts Project (MAP) as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

This initiative was initially intended to be one of the eight specimens of PROJECT HOPE by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). However, due to delays attributed to possible internal bottlenecks or other undisclosed reasons within the Commission, stakeholders from across the region have raised concerns about the project's stagnation.

In response, Ambassador Fubara, who serves as the lead consultant for PROJECT HOPE, has assured the public that MAP will proceed as planned, fully funded by D’Consiglories LLC. Addressing the press in Port Harcourt today February 18th 2025, he stated that he has secured partnerships with leading entertainment industry giants to ensure the success of the project.

We have a duty to uphold integrity and transparency in our engagements with the people of the Niger Delta. The Niger Delta is rich in talent and potential. The delays in implementing MAP should not deter us from empowering our people. As stakeholders in this region, we have a responsibility to take proactive steps in supporting our youth and providing sustainable opportunities for growth, said Ambassador Fubara.

The MAP auditions are scheduled to commence on February 28, 2025, across the nine Niger Delta states. This groundbreaking initiative aims to discover and promote talent in music and the arts, providing a platform for young creatives to showcase their skills and gain exposure to national and international audiences.

Beyond MAP, Ambassador Fubara has also pledged to tackle unemployment in the Niger Delta region by leveraging the database system developed for PROJECT HOPE. Through this system, D’Consiglories LLC will facilitate the employment of 18 qualified yet unemployed Niger Deltans every month, offering them opportunities across various industries.

We are neither halting nor superseding our principal the NDDC; rather, we are fulfilling our commitment and reinforcing our corporate integrity to our stakeholders, ensuring a lasting legacy for future generations.

This initiative commences pending when the Commission would decide to kick-start the programs as promised and unveiled on September 30, 2024. He also added.

The MAP initiative is expected to be a major milestone in the creative and entertainment industry, further positioning the Niger Delta as a hub for artistic excellence. More details on the audition process and event schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.