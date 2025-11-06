The United States House of Representatives has called on the Departments of State and Treasury to impose targeted sanctions on individuals and organizations accused of violating religious freedom in Nigeria.

Recall that tensions between Washington and Abuja have intensified in recent weeks following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to prepare military intervention plans in Nigeria. Trump reportedly ordered the move to protect Christians from attacks by Islamist militants, a claim that Nigeria’s government has strongly denied.

The House Resolution 860, introduced by Representative Christopher Smith and co-sponsored by Paul Huizenga, cites worsening attacks on Christians and minority groups across Nigeria, referencing reports from international organisations and media investigations detailing killings, abductions, and destruction of religious centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the sponsors, extremist groups have, for over a decade, engaged in mass murder, kidnappings, and sexual violence targeting mostly Christians and non-Fulani Muslims. The document names the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, and Fulani militias operating in Benue and Plateau States, among those to be sanctioned.

Amid the congressional push, reports indicate that Trump has instructed the Pentagon to prepare contingency plans for possible military intervention in Nigeria to protect Christians from extremist attacks.

According to The New York Times, American military leaders under U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) have drafted a medium option that includes drone strikes on militant bases, camps, and convoys in northern Nigeria.

The plan reportedly targets Boko Haram and the Islamic State – West Africa Province (ISWAP), both active in Borno and Yobe States. U.S. Predator and Reaper drones, which can loiter for hours gathering intelligence, are being considered for deployment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria rejects US claims

Reacting to the reports, the Nigerian government said it welcomes U.S. cooperation in tackling terrorism but stressed that any foreign operation must respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Daniel Bwala, spokesperson to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the claims of Christian persecution were exaggerated and politically motivated, allegedly fueled by separatist groups like the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Bwala told Russia National TV (RTU):

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision of President Trump is anchored on misleading reports from a separatist group which falsely claims there is a genocide of Christians in Nigeria. We try our best to downplay the rhetoric because we know it does not reflect the realities on the ground.

Nigeria’s Foreign Ministry also rejected Trump’s claim of a Christian genocide, insisting that such narratives distort the reality on the ground. Officials argued that most violence stems from banditry and terrorism, not religious persecution sanctioned by the state.

The ministry reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to religious freedom, noting that Muslims and Christians coexist peacefully in most parts of the country despite isolated conflicts.

ADVERTISEMENT