Unsterilised makeup brushes can cause monkeypox, HIV and hepatitis – Dermatologist

A Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Folakemi Cole-Adeife, says the use of unsterilised makeup brushes can cause skin infection, monkeypox, hepatitis or HIV. Cole-Adeife who works at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday. She said many women hired the services of makeup artists who use the same brushes for different clients without hygienically cleaning or sterilising in-between clients.

“As a lady, if you love to have your makeup done by makeup artists, make sure you have your own set of makeup brushes or insist the brushes are sterilised properly. “This is because there are several infections you can get from unsterilised makeup brushes. “Remember that when you are doing your makeup, they may have to shave or shape your eyebrows, and there will be micro-cuts from that, and then they are using that makeup brush on your skin. “So, sometimes, if there are any germs, fungi, bacteria or viruses on those makeup brushes, they can get into your skin,” she said.