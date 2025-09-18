5 Unexpected household items that could cause cancer

Many people see their homes as a comfort zone, but did you know that some everyday items could be putting your health at risk?

Well, not every product is automatically harmful, but then, long-term exposure to certain chemicals has been linked to cancer. Here are some common things in your house you should be mindful of.

1. Non-stick cookware

Non-stick pans make cooking easy, but when overheated, the coating can release harmful chemicals known as PFAS (“forever chemicals”). Studies suggest these may increase cancer risk over time. Safer alternatives include stainless steel or cast-iron pans.

2. Plastic containers and bottles

Plastics often contain chemicals like BPA and phthalates, which can leach into food or drinks, especially when heated. These substances are known to disrupt hormones and may contribute to cancer development. Glass or stainless-steel containers are a healthier option.

3. Cleaning products

Many household cleaners contain harsh chemicals such as ammonia, bleach, and formaldehyde. While they keep your home spotless, frequent exposure to these substances has been linked to respiratory problems and, in some cases, cancer. Consider using natural or eco-friendly cleaning products.

4. Air fresheners and scented candles

That “fresh linen” or “vanilla” scent might be comforting, but artificial fragrances can release toxins called volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Constant exposure to VOCs has been linked to health risks, including cancer. Natural alternatives like essential oils or soy-based candles are safer options.

5. Personal care products

Some shampoos, deodorants, and makeup contain ingredients like parabens, phthalates, and formaldehyde-releasing preservatives. These chemicals can be absorbed through the skin and have been studied for their potential links to cancer. Switching to clean, non-toxic beauty brands can reduce your exposure.

The bottom line is, not every product in your home is dangerous, but being aware of what you use daily can help you make healthier choices.