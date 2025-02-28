UMBRO and Nigeria Rugby Unveil a Bold New Era with Jersey Designs by Teezee and Iretizee

Flovale Consulting, who is at the forefront of this partnership envisions more sports and fashion crossover, through its ongoing collaboration with the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF). Flovale has championed grassroots development, strategic initiatives, and high-performance training programs, reinforcing the sport’s growth at all levels. "This collaboration is more than just a jersey, it's a defining moment for Nigerian rugby and African sports as a whole. By uniting world-class performance with our rich cultural identity, we are not only equipping athletes with the best but also inspiring a new generation to see rugby as a sport that belongs to them. This is just the beginning of a movement that will elevate the game, the players, and the culture to new heights, says Opeoluwa Runsewe, CEO of Flovale. Dr. Ademola Are, President of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation, stated that the UMBRO partnership highlights the NRFF’s commitment to collaborating with private entities to achieve shared goals. 'This collaboration reflects the growing potential of rugby in Nigeria and our dedication to working with forward-thinking organizations to support the development of our players and the sport. We thank UMBRO for their enthusiasm and continued support