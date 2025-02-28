UMBRO and Nigeria Rugby Unveil a Bold New Era with Jersey Designs by Teezee and Iretizee

Global sportswear brand Umbro has partnered with Nigeria Rugby Federation in a landmark collaboration with Flovale as sponsors and corporate partners to unveil a new era for the sport. Designed by the visionary duo Teezee and Iretizee, the new official team jersey embodies a forward-thinking fusion of innovation, performance, and cultural identity.
This partnership not only strengthens Umbro’s global presence but also equips Nigeria’s national team with elite, high-performance kits, elevating their professional image on the global stage.
With a rich legacy in premium athletic apparel Umbro has outfitted some of the world’s most prestigious teams, including the England national football team, West Ham United, the Irish Rugby Football Union, and the Bristol Bears.
While Umbro’s decades of expertise in crafting high-performance sportswear lay the foundation, what makes this collaboration truly stand out is the distinctive design influence of Teezee and Iretizee, two of Nigeria’s leading innovators in streetwear and popular culture.
Flovale Consulting, who is at the forefront of this partnership envisions more sports and fashion crossover, through its ongoing collaboration with the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF). Flovale has championed grassroots development, strategic initiatives, and high-performance training programs, reinforcing the sport’s growth at all levels. "This collaboration is more than just a jersey, it's a defining moment for Nigerian rugby and African sports as a whole. By uniting world-class performance with our rich cultural identity, we are not only equipping athletes with the best but also inspiring a new generation to see rugby as a sport that belongs to them. This is just the beginning of a movement that will elevate the game, the players, and the culture to new heights, says Opeoluwa Runsewe, CEO of Flovale. Dr. Ademola Are, President of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation, stated that the UMBRO partnership highlights the NRFF’s commitment to collaborating with private entities to achieve shared goals. 'This collaboration reflects the growing potential of rugby in Nigeria and our dedication to working with forward-thinking organizations to support the development of our players and the sport. We thank UMBRO for their enthusiasm and continued support
The collaboration with Teezee and Iretizee, ensures that the designs resonate with both athletes and style-conscious audiences and as Nigeria Rugby steps onto the world stage with a bold new identity, this partnership signals a new era of excellence, representation, and ambition.