Twitter NG Slang Decoded: A beginner's guide

If you're a Twitter newbie or just recently came across the Nigerian Twitter space, you'll be presented with many unfamiliar phrases and acronyms.

At first, this may seem daunting to understand, but as you grow, you'll soon realise it's part of what makes the microblogging platform exciting.

There are so many slangs to learn and catch up with while trying to get used to Twitter. But trust us, you'll appreciate these slags and the creativity of their use once you learn and begin to use them.

Of course, these slangs elevate conversations and leave outsiders wondering, “What the hell is happening?” But since we’re generous and don’t want anyone to miss out, we’ve compiled the ultimate guide.

Whether you're a Nigerian or just a curious observer, this beginner's guide will help you decode some of the most popular slang on the timeline.

Below are popular Twitter NG slangs and what they mean

1. E choke

Meaning: It’s overwhelming (good or bad), mind-blowing, or unbelievable.

Example: “The money Davido sprayed at the party, e choke!”

2. O por

Meaning: It’s plenty / It’s a lot.

Example: “The enjoyment this Easter Period O por!”

3. Wahala be like bicycle

Meaning: Trouble comes easily and unexpectedly.

Example: “This one wey she dey drag her boyfriend online, wahala be like bicycle o.”

4. Gbas gbos

Meaning: Verbal or physical exchange of blows; back-and-forth argument.

Example: “Twitter was hot yesterday, gbas gbos everywhere!”

5. Shey you dey whine me ni?

Meaning: Are you joking with me? / Are you being serious?

Example: “You mean you’ve never watched ‘The Wedding Party’? Shey you dey whine me ni?”

6. Streets

Meaning: Refers to the social space, especially Twitter or the dating scene.

Example: “After my breakup, I’m back to the streets.”

7. Sapa

Meaning: Financial struggle or being broke.

Example: “Sapa don hold me tight this month.”

8. Soft life

Meaning: A life of ease, comfort, and luxury.

Example: “I can’t shout abeg, soft life or nothing.”

9. FT

Meaning: Football Twitter. A section of Twitter dedicated to football discussions and banter.

Example: “most people on FT think Iheanacho still plays for Sevilla, but he's moved.”