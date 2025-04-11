Turned 30? Here are 7 diet changes your body will thank you for

Are you turning 30 soon? Or you’ve already crossed 30 and wondering if there’s any diet changes you should be making? Turning 30 sometimes feels like a new chapter and it is because for most of us, your priorities shift and even your metabolism slows down and suddenly, the habits that worked in your twenties don't always hold up.

Your 30s are a great time to lay the foundation for long-term health, and diet plays a big role in that. Here are some diet changes you should adopt when you reach 30.

1) Eat more proteins

After 30, muscle mass naturally begins to decline. This is a condition known as sarcopenia. Increasing protein intake helps preserve lean muscle and supports metabolism.

Your diet should now include some high-quality sources like lean meats, eggs, and fish. Also eat more Greek yogurt and plant-based proteins.

2) Eat more of complex carbs rather than simple sugars

As you cross 30, your body doesn’t burn through calories as fast as it once did, so managing blood sugar becomes more important. Switch to complex carbs with fiber to help with satiety and blood sugar control.

These can be gotten from foods like brown rice, oats, whole grain bread, sweet potatoes, legumes as well as fruits with low glycemic index like berries and apples

3) Healthy fats are your new friends

Instead of avoiding fats altogether, go for the right kinds. Healthy fats reduce inflammation, support hormone balance, and aid in vitamin absorption. Try eating more avocados, nuts, seeds, fatty fish like salmon and mackerel. You should also choose olive oil over vegetable oils

4) Start portion control

Portion sizes that worked for you at 25 may now lead to gradual weight gain. Slow down when you eat, listen to hunger cues, and avoid distracted eating.

5) Your fibre intake should increase

Fiber supports digestion, heart health, and weight management and these are things that become increasingly important after you cross 30. You can get these from leafy greens, broccoli, carrots, beans etc.

6) Hydration is important

Hydration affects everything from energy levels to skin health to digestion. After 30, your thirst signals might dull, so you may not always feel thirsty even when your body needs water. But that does not mean you should drink less water.

7) Drink less alcohol and reduce processed foods

Your liver’s efficiency may decrease slightly with age, and regular alcohol or processed food intake can strain your system. Cut back gradually and limit alcohol to 1–2 drinks per week, if at all. You also need to reduce fast food, processed meats, and salty snacks