Trace City X Malta Guinness Campus Tour: Where Good Energy Took Over!

If you weren’t there, you definitely missed out, because the Trace In The City X Malta Guinness Campus Tour was pure vibes! From Ibadan to Abuja, Uyo to Calabar, and finally landing at Yabatech, the tour was a full-blown celebration of youth, energy, creativity, and pure golden goodness.

The moment the Trace crew and Malta Guinness rolled into each campus, it was game on, literally! Students dove into rounds of digital X and O battles, billiards, and big ludo showdowns that had everyone cheering. Between games, photo booths flashed non-stop as friends struck their best poses, cans of Malta Guinness mocktails in hand, smiles wide and energy high.

But let’s be real, the Malta Guinness Steppers Challenge? That was the showstopper. With cash prizes and packs of Malta Guinness up for grabs, students came ready to shine. From killer footwork to confident freestyle battles, the dance floor was on fire! And if that wasn’t enough heat, the rap battles brought out serious lyrical warriors spitting bars that had the crowd hyped. A major highlight of the tour was the Goodness Challenge, a friendly contest designed to see which campus could bring the most energy and turnout and saw Yabatech coming in first, UniCal in second place, and UniIbadan in third place.

Of course, no Trace In The City event is complete without music that shakes the ground. Falz,Iyanya, Qing Madi, Shoday, Boi Chase, and Mavo tore up the stage, while DJ Neptune, Jerry Shaffer, and Shody kept the decks spinning and the crowd jumping from start to finish. Every beat, every laugh, every cheer, it was pure good energy in motion.

And in the middle of all that excitement? Students took a moment to leave their mark on the Goodness Signing Wall, a colorful collection of quotes, doodles, affirmations, and good vibes.

From one campus to the next, the Trace In The City X Malta Guinness Tour proved something powerful: good energy connects everyone. It wasn’t just about music, games, or prizes, it was a celebration of joy, creativity, and the unstoppable spirit of young Nigerians.

So here’s to staying unstoppable, staying joyful, and staying golden, because with Malta Guinness, the good energy never runs out.