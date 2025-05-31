For many decades, traditional radio was the go-to and be-all for music, news, and everything in between. But AM and FM dials are not as popular as they used to be.

But that's not to say people do not long to listen to things. Podcasting revolutionised radio entertainment.

From comedy and culture to tech, wellness, and hot gist, the Nigerian podcast scene is booming. But with so many options out there, how do you know which ones are worth your data?

Let's help you cut to the chase by listing some of the best Nigerian podcasts you can listen to today.

1. I Said What I Said (ISWIS)

Hosts: Jola Ayeye & Feyikemi Abudu

This duo delivers honest, hilarious, and often unfiltered conversations on life, womanhood, Nigerian society, and pop culture. Their banter is as real as it gets, and every episode feels like a catch-up with your favourite friends.

2. Tea With Tay

Host: Temisan Emmanuel

Temisan sits down with celebrities, creatives, and everyday Nigerians for deep convos served with lighthearted charm. From mental health to Nollywood gist, each episode is brewed to perfection. It's the perfect podcast for you if you love to listen to celebrity gossip, deep conversations, and warm storytelling.

So Nigerian

Hosts: Dami Aros & Isaac

Here's a Gen Z/Nigerian millennial’s audio diary. This podcast captures everything from trending issues to dating woes and societal madness. It's fun, smart, and very relatable. Plug in if you love social commentary, current affairs, and relationship banter.

4. The HonestBunch

Hosts: Husband Material & Co.

Raw. Wild. Unfiltered. Here, no topic is off-limits. So you can expect everything, from relationships to controversial hot takes. If you’re not ready to hear "hard truths," then you'd better stay away. Because some of the hot takes you'll listen to may shake you.

5. F&S Uncensored

Hosts: Feyikemi & Simi

A perfect blend of music, pop culture, and Twitter updates. It’s like your favourite timeline, only more intentional and less toxic.

6. Loose Talk Podcast (Throwback Gold)

Hosts: Osagie Alonge, Steve Dede, and AOT2

Though not active anymore, this legendary podcast helped define Nigerian podcasting. The episodes are still gold for anyone who wants to explore music, culture, and media in Nigeria. It's the perfect place for throwback vibes, media analysis, and deep industry convos.

7. The Smart Money Tribe

Host: Arese Ugwu

If you’ve read The Smart Money Woman, you already know Arese delivers when it comes to money matters. This podcast breaks down finance in a way that’s both relatable and actionable for Africans. Join up if you want tips on personal finance, career tips, and how to build generational wealth.

8. Submarine and a Roach

Hosts: Nosa & AOT2

An edgy, underground-style show that discusses life, society, and culture with a mix of wit and sarcasm. Not for the faint-hearted - and that’s exactly why people love it. It's perfect for you if you love dark humour, honesty, and alternative perspectives.

9. 234 Essential

Hosts: AOT2 & Ugochi

A balanced, thoughtful take on Nigerian news, pop culture, and politics - without being boring. It’s like reading a smarter version of your group chat updates.

10. Jesus and Jollof

Hosts: Yvonne Orji & Luvvie Ajayi