Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves - Nigeria included

For many African nations, gold reserves are not just a measure of economic strength but also a safeguard against financial uncertainties. These reserves help countries manage their economies, support their currencies, and attract foreign investments. Here’s a look at the top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves: 1. Algeria

Leading the continent, Algeria boasts gold reserves of approximately 174 metric tons. The country has been accumulating gold since the early 2000s, and these reserves are now valued at over $10 billion. This substantial reserve aids in bolstering Algeria's foreign exchange and provides a buffer against economic fluctuations. 2. Libya

Libya holds around 147 metric tons of gold. These reserves were primarily accumulated during the Gaddafi era and have remained largely untouched since the 2011 civil war. The gold reserves play a vital role in supporting the nation's economy, especially during times of political instability. 3. Egypt

Egypt's gold reserves stand at approximately 127 metric tons. In recent years, the country has been increasing its gold holdings to diversify its economy and reduce reliance on foreign currency reserves. This strategy aims to strengthen economic stability and foster growth. 4. South Africa

Once the world's largest gold producer, South Africa currently holds about 125 metric tons of gold reserves. Despite a decline in production over the years, gold remains a significant part of the nation's economy, contributing to foreign exchange earnings and employment. 5. Morocco Morocco possesses around 22.12 metric tons of gold reserves. The country has been accumulating gold since the 1970s, and these reserves play a crucial role in enhancing economic stability and attracting foreign investment.

6. Nigeria

Nigeria's gold reserves are approximately 21.37 metric tons. In recent years, the country has been increasing its gold holdings to boost foreign exchange reserves and reduce dependence on oil exports. 7. Mauritius Mauritius holds about 12.42 metric tons of gold. The country has been accumulating gold reserves since the 1980s, and these reserves are now valued at over $700 million. For Mauritius, gold reserves are essential for trade and financial security, providing a safeguard against economic uncertainties. 8. Ghana

Ghana's gold reserves stand at approximately 8.74 metric tons. As one of Africa's top gold producers, the country has been increasing its gold holdings to stabilise its currency and support economic growth. Gold plays a pivotal role in Ghana's economy, contributing significantly to export earnings. 9. Tunisia Tunisia holds around 6.84 metric tons of gold reserves. The country has been accumulating gold since the 1970s, and these reserves are vital for supporting economic policies and managing external financial pressures. 10. Mozambique

Rounding out the top ten, Mozambique has approximately 3.94 metric tons of gold reserves. In recent years, the country has been increasing its gold holdings to boost foreign exchange reserves and reduce reliance on foreign aid. These reserves play a significant role in strengthening Mozambique's economy. The importance of gold reserves Gold reserves are more than just valuable assets; they are financial safety nets for countries. For African nations, holding gold helps protect against economic uncertainties, supports national currencies, and attracts foreign investment.