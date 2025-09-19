TogetherWeMakeIt: Meet the crews building together

The greatest things we build in life are rarely built alone. Think back to your proudest moment; chances are, someone was there: a friend, a partner holding you steady, pushing you forward, making the impossible feel possible.

That’s the magic of partnership; the kind that builds legacies, sparks movements, and shapes culture in ways we sometimes only recognize years later.

For over a century, Grant’s Whisky has been poured at tables where these connections are formed. Every bottle has stood as a quiet witness to ideas born between friends, toasts raised between siblings, and the simple belief that life tastes better when it’s shared.

That belief, captured in the ethos #TogetherWeMakeIt, comes to life not just in every glass shared, but in the brand’s Crew Nights Out experiences and the artists and collaborators it champions — those who embody the power of kinship and prove that the best moments are always made together.

Across Nigeria, a new generation is proving that whether bound by blood or chosen by chance, the right connection can become your greatest creative weapon. Here are some of the crews proving that the best things are always built together.

Oiza & Meyi

For Grant’s newest ambassadors, Oiza and Meyi, harmony is a first language. Their connection moves to a rhythm deeper than blood: a creative duet where one voice effortlessly finds where the other begins. Their artistry wasn’t forged in a studio, but in the most authentic space imaginable: childhood bathroom jam sessions that accidentally went viral.

From those humble beginnings to a following of over 400,000 across Nigeria, and collaborations with icons like Asa and Wizkid, their rise signals the truth that partnership isn’t about sharing the spotlight; it’s about amplifying the same light. And together they have become a celebrated voice to reckon with in Nigerian contemporary music.

Alternate Sound

When you think of unforgettable Nigerian concerts, chances are Alternate Sound is on stage. What began over eight years ago with three friends experimenting in a church band —Roy on piano, Barrister Ken on bass, and Drummerboy Stan on drums —has evolved into Africa’s premier live band, formed by ace music producer GospelOnDeBeatz. Celebrated for merging advanced technology with raw musical synergy, they’ve perfected a “one band, one sound” experience that elevates every performance.

From Tiwa Savage to Davido, they’ve backed some of the continent’s biggest stars, becoming the heartbeat of live music culture. And now, as Grant’s Whisky ambassadors, they bring that same energy to every Crew Nights Out experience, where their sound transforms each gathering into unforgettable nights. Their journey is a testament to trust, collaboration, and the magic that happens when a crew believes in one sound and one vision.

Maze&Mxtreme

At the intersection of Afrobeats and electronic dance music, Maze & Mxtreme have been carving out a space for themselves since 2016. Hailing from Benin City, the duo are pioneers of Afro-EDM, fusing Afrobeats with electronic synths and DJ craft to create a distinctive sound that pushes boundaries and redefines what nightlife in Nigeria can feel like.

Their signature Zodiac Party has become a staple on the entertainment calendar, alongside other standout performances that transform every crowd into a family of revelers moving to the same beat. As Grant’s Whisky ambassadors, they’ve brought that same energy to Crew Nights Out, proving that when friends unite passion with craft, the result is an experience that lingers long after the music stops.

The Cavemen

Brothers Kingsley and Benjamin James Okorie don’t just make music side by side; they live, work, and thrive together, building a sound that is both fresh and rooted. Their mission to revive and modernize highlife music is one they’ve pursued as a unit, proving that the shared vision between siblings can grow into a cultural movement.

From their earliest days as church choristers to recording in their living room, the brothers carved a path that has taken them to award-winning albums, collaborations with stars like Cobhams Asuquo, Asa, and Davido, and headline performances across the country. Their rise is proof that when family bonds meet shared ambition, it creates resilience, the kind that turns a genre many considered nostalgic into something vibrant and contemporary.

Wanni × Handi

And then there’s the magic of twins Wanni and Handi. Before they became the DJ duo lighting up stages nationwide, they explored various facets of the entertainment industry. Their journey began with a foundation in TV presenting and acting, where they honed their skills. Their passion for music, nurtured since childhood, eventually led them to pursue careers as DJs.

Known for their coordinated style, infectious energy, and stage charisma, they’ve lit up stages from the Lagos Cocktail Party Grand Finale, Grant’s Crew Nights Out events, to national festivals and more. Their bond is more than blood; it’s performance as a partnership.

So, why does this all matter?

Because when friendship evolves into collaboration, something greater is built. Bonds turn into trust, creativity becomes a shared vision, and ambition transforms into impact. The artists, DJs, and crews celebrated by Grant’s Whisky show us that togetherness doesn’t just make experiences better, it shapes culture and leaves a lasting mark.

Every Crew Nights Out experience, every performance, is a celebration of what’s possible when friends, families, and collaborators come together. Here’s to the friends who become family, the partnerships that create unforgettable bonds, and the legacies worth raising a glass to.

