At first glance, cabin crew work may seem simple. But the reality is far more interesting; they are primarily safety officers who are skilled in providing first aid and assisting with emergency evacuations, as well as managing any incident that may arise during the flight, including security matters.

In addition to these crucial roles, they are ambassadors of their airline and are expected to present themselves immaculately, even on long-haul flights. This applies equally to both male and female cabin crew.

Qatar Airways’ male cabin crew, flying at an altitude of 35,000 feet on a regular basis, have shared their tips for men who want to arrive at their destination looking and feeling fresh and relaxed.

Four essential tips

Stay hydrated: Although cabins are more humid than they used to be, the cabin environment can still dry out your skin. Using a facial mist or moisturiser during your flight can keep your skin fresh.

For a quick refresh, carry a few travel-sized grooming essentials: deodorant, face cleanser, a brush or comb, aftershave lotion, and lip-balm.

A spare shirt and socks in your carry-on luggage can boost your mood and appearance on arrival.

Use all the amenities available: For example, if you are travelling in Qatar Airways’ Qsuite – you’ll have access to Diptyque amenity kits that offer high-quality products including lip balm, face cream, body lotion, and an exclusive fragrance. These complimentary products will boost your look and mood.

A product that isn’t worth the trouble

Avoid using too much hair product. It can make your hair look greasy and even clog your scalp. Rather, apply it in moderation and consider easy-to-maintain hairstyles.

Tailor your grooming regimen according to your destination

Layover at a hot destination.

Pack light, linen clothes.

Sunscreen, sunscreen, and more sunscreen!

Layover at a dry destination.

Hydrate inside out: Drink plenty of water, eat water-rich foods, e.g. juicy fruits, and use moisturiser with a high SPF.

Ensure that you use skincare products that are suitable for your skin type.

Layover at cold destinations.

Again, moisturiser is your friend.

To stay warm and look stylish than too bulky, wear layers of natural fabric like wool.

Shaving advice for men with sensitive skin

When possible, use a warm towel to open the pores on your face and soften the hair before shaving.

Use shaving gel for sensitive skin.

If you prefer razors, use the best, sharpest razors and only use them once.

You have a few hours at a layover airport: Are there essential steps for freshening up before your next flight?

Major airports, including Doha’s world-class Hamad International Airport, offer spa facilities with gyms, steam-baths, showers, and massages which are worth utilising.

If these facilities aren’t available, or time is short, opt for:

Freshening up using water or wipes and changing your shirt, undershirt, socks, etc.

Using deodorant and breath freshener.

Checking if you need a quick shave.

Combing your hair, or if you are rocking a ‘clean-shave hairstyle’, then a quick shave would make you look more spruced up.

You’ve landed at your destination and are checked in at your accommodation. Any indispensable hacks to roll back the years?

Get your suit pressed and other clothes laundered.